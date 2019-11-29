e-paper
Three Maoists held in Dantewada; 2 of them had killed a journalist last year

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:39 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The police have recovered live rounds of AK-47, SLR and Insas rifles, switches used for triggering IED blasts, Maoist uniforms, literature and detonators from the possession of the three Maoists.
Three Maoists, including a deputy commander rank cadre, were arrested following an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district on Friday.

The police have also recovered live rounds of AK-47, SLR and Insas rifles, switches used for triggering IED blasts, Maoist uniforms, literature and detonators from their possession.

“We have arrested Hadma Madkam (28), who is a deputy commander, Kosi alias Shanti (28) a woman cadre - and Deva Madkam (25) near Nahadi village under the Aranpur police station area,” Abhishek Pallav said adding that Hadma was carrying an award of Rs 3 lakh and was involved in several attacks on security forces.

The SP further said that police had information that more than two dozen Maoists were moving in that area.

“A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police started combing the area when an encounter took place after which the Maoists were nabbed,” said the SP.

The SP further claimed that Hadma and Madkam were also involved in the Nilawaya attack in which a journalist and four other police personnel had been killed.

