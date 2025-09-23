Rakesh Tikait backs Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ claim: ‘Already said five years ago’

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday endorsed the allegations of 'vote theft' by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. If they (the BJP) don't wake up, we will launch a massive movement, he said.(Neeraj Bhange/ANI file photo)

The BKU national spokesperson claimed that the BJP government came to power by stealing votes and wants to take over farmers' land.

Tikait made the allegations at a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised at the Nehru Yuva Kendra in Bareilly.

"Rahul Gandhi is right. People have been stealing votes since the 2014 election. We had already said five years ago that the government came to power dishonestly by stealing votes. Jobs are being snatched away. Schools are being closed. This government wants to take over farmers' land," Tikait said.

Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that as long as elections are "stolen", unemployment and corruption will continue to rise, and asserted that young people will no longer tolerate "job theft" and "vote theft".

In a post on X in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said unemployment is the biggest problem the youths are facing in India.

"But the BJP doesn't win elections honestly -- they stay in power by stealing votes and controlling institutions," Gandhi alleged.

That's why unemployment has reached a 45-year high, he said.

"That's why jobs are declining, recruitment processes have collapsed, and the future of youth is being jeopardised. That's why every exam paper leak and every recruitment is linked to stories of corruption," Gandhi said.

Tikait said the purpose of the mahapanchayat was to alert the authorities. "The government has its eyes on farmers' land. It wants to grab it and benefit the capitalists."

If they (the BJP) don't wake up, we will launch a massive movement, he said.