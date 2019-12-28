e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / India News / TMC gives Rs 5 lakh compensation each to kin of Karnataka men killed in Mangaluru anti-CAA protest

TMC gives Rs 5 lakh compensation each to kin of Karnataka men killed in Mangaluru anti-CAA protest

After holding roads shows and protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Kolkata for a week, Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday held sit-in demonstrations at different locations on Saturday.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Police personnel and protesters clash during a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC in Mangaluru on Dec 19 (PTI)
Police personnel and protesters clash during a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC in Mangaluru on Dec 19 (PTI)
         

A Trinamool Congress delegation led by former Lok Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi and MP Nadimul Haque on Saturday went to Karnataka and handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two youths killed in police firing during violent protests in Mangaluru against the amended citizenship law. The TMC leaders also met with the families of Nausheen and Jaleel Kandak who died during the protest on December 19.

“Mamata Banerjee has always felt compassionate about such incidents. It was very sad to meet Nausheen’s mother and brother. I am not here to make any kind of judgment but the fact remains that we have lost a 23-year-old Indian youth,” Trivedi said at Nausheen’s home.

After holding roads shows and protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Kolkata for a week, Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday held sit-in demonstrations at different locations on Saturday.

Senior TMC leaders, including ministers, took part in the demonstrations that were organised in all the 294 assembly segments in the state.

“Mamata Banerjee was the first to raise her voice against the NRC and CAA. Earlier also, we have seen her raising her voice against the price rise and GST. We saw even economists sharing the same views,” said Partha Chatterjee, TMC secretary general and education minister.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not organise any big roadshow on Saturday. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh met people during some meetings at Kharagpur, his Lok Sabha constituency in West Midnapore district. “It seems Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders are tired of walking and that’s why they have chosen to organize sit-in demonstrations,” said Ghosh.

“Even the Congress is protesting against CAA and NRC. But the difference between us and the TMC is that although they protest during the day, Mamata Banerjee goes into an understanding with Prime Minister Modi at night to rescue Rajeev Kumar,” said Somen Mitra, state Congress president.

Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is said to be one of the favourite cops of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He has been grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) several times in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The agency also wanted to take him in their custody. Banerjee had staged a dharna in Kolkata protesting a CBI team’s attempted raid at Kumar’s residence in January this year. During the Lok Sabha elections, Kumar was shunted out of the state by the Centre and posted in Delhi till the elections were over.

On Thursday, the state government appointed Kumar as principal secretary of the information technology department, a post held by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Tech-savvy Kumar, a computer engineer from IIT Roorkee, is known in the state’s police circles as a master of electronic surveillance.

tags
top news
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka on being blocked on way to activist’s home
UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka on being blocked on way to activist’s home
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news