TMC gives Rs 5 lakh compensation each to kin of Karnataka men killed in Mangaluru anti-CAA protest

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 20:56 IST

A Trinamool Congress delegation led by former Lok Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi and MP Nadimul Haque on Saturday went to Karnataka and handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two youths killed in police firing during violent protests in Mangaluru against the amended citizenship law. The TMC leaders also met with the families of Nausheen and Jaleel Kandak who died during the protest on December 19.

“Mamata Banerjee has always felt compassionate about such incidents. It was very sad to meet Nausheen’s mother and brother. I am not here to make any kind of judgment but the fact remains that we have lost a 23-year-old Indian youth,” Trivedi said at Nausheen’s home.

After holding roads shows and protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Kolkata for a week, Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday held sit-in demonstrations at different locations on Saturday.

Senior TMC leaders, including ministers, took part in the demonstrations that were organised in all the 294 assembly segments in the state.

“Mamata Banerjee was the first to raise her voice against the NRC and CAA. Earlier also, we have seen her raising her voice against the price rise and GST. We saw even economists sharing the same views,” said Partha Chatterjee, TMC secretary general and education minister.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not organise any big roadshow on Saturday. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh met people during some meetings at Kharagpur, his Lok Sabha constituency in West Midnapore district. “It seems Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders are tired of walking and that’s why they have chosen to organize sit-in demonstrations,” said Ghosh.

“Even the Congress is protesting against CAA and NRC. But the difference between us and the TMC is that although they protest during the day, Mamata Banerjee goes into an understanding with Prime Minister Modi at night to rescue Rajeev Kumar,” said Somen Mitra, state Congress president.

Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is said to be one of the favourite cops of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He has been grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) several times in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The agency also wanted to take him in their custody. Banerjee had staged a dharna in Kolkata protesting a CBI team’s attempted raid at Kumar’s residence in January this year. During the Lok Sabha elections, Kumar was shunted out of the state by the Centre and posted in Delhi till the elections were over.

On Thursday, the state government appointed Kumar as principal secretary of the information technology department, a post held by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Tech-savvy Kumar, a computer engineer from IIT Roorkee, is known in the state’s police circles as a master of electronic surveillance.