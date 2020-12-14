e-paper
To encourage participation, PM Modi interacts with key industries leaders, startups from space sector

To encourage participation, PM Modi interacts with key industries leaders, startups from space sector

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 19:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Months after the formation of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) seeking to open up space infrastructure to the private sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with key industries, startups and academia from the sector to encourage their participation, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. “Union Cabinet led by the PM Modi took the historic decision in June 2020 to open up Space sector and enable participation of the Indian private sector in the entire gamut of space activities,” the PMO said.

The statement said that several ventures have submitted proposals with IN-SPACe under the department of space. “The proposals pertain to a vast range of activities including satellite constellation, small satellite launch vehicles, ground station, geospatial services, propulsion systems and application products,” it added.

During the meeting, PM Modi thanked the participants for providing feedback on the latest reforms. “The decision to unlock India’s potential in the Space sector has heralded a new age of public-private partnership in this sector,” he said. The Prime Minister also noted the pans of companies to make rockets and satellites as he assured complete and wholehearted support from the government.

He also said that private investment in the sector will lead to the creation of hi-tech jobs, which will provide a host of opportunities to the talent pool in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) and other technical institutions. “Just like Indian talent has been able to attain worldwide fame in the IT sector, it will be able to do so in the Space sector as well, as per the official statement,” the statement quoted the PM as saying.

In June, the government opened the space sector to private participation in far-reaching reforms. Hailing it as “historic”, the government had said the move will free up the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to focus on research and development while providing opportunities to expand India’s space exploration and technology through private participation.

