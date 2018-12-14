To focus full time on national politics, KCR anoints son KT Rama Rao as TRS working president

In a sudden and swift development, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appointed his son and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao as the working president of the party.

It is for the first time in the 14-year history of the TRS that the post of a working president has been created with KCR, as he is popularly known, running the party single-handedly as all the while.

The move is believed to be the first step towards KCR handing over his baton to his son in the coming months, while he will turn his focus on national politics. The chief minister is planning to step up his efforts to form a federal front of non-BJP, non-Congress regional parties before the Lok Sabha election next year.

He has already announced that he would unveil his strategy for the national politics within a week.

And, the official statement from the spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said as much: KCR took the decision as he is planning to focus full time on bringing a qualitative change in national politics.

“At the same time, KCR has the responsibility to fulfil the election promises including completion of ongoing irrigation projects. So, he has decided to entrust the responsibility of running the party to his son KTR, who is his close confidant and the most efficient leader,” the statement said.

“The chief minister is aiming at transforming the TRS into a powerful party in the entire country. And there is no better person than KTR, who successfully handled his role both in the party as well government till now. The party chief is confident that KTR’s visionary leadership, commitment and working style would help the party prosper and grow stronger,” it said.

KTR has been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the party organisation from the grassroots level by stepping up membership drive and construction of party offices at the district level.

Stating that KCR had founded the party with a view to providing a political platform for the Telangana movement, the spokesperson said he had successfully led the movement and achieved the separate statehood to Telangana.

“In the last four years, the TRS had laid the foundation for heralding a golden Telangana state and the people had appreciated its efforts by blessing it with a massive mandate for a second term in the recent elections,” the statement said.

KCR felt, the statement said, that the party should continue to have a strong leader since it is essential to keep the TRS strong for the future of Telangana.

“As KCR has decided to play an active role in the national politics in the coming days while simultaneously taking forward the welfare and developmental activities in the state, it will be a tremendous burden on him to run the party as well. Therefore, he has entrusted the responsibilities of the party to KTR, who is his trusted lieutenant.”

Political analyst and former Osmania University professor K Nageshwar said the development was a clear indication of KCR’s future plans.

“There is a possibility that KCR will contest the Lok Sabha elections and move to Delhi to focus on national politics, while anointing KTR as the next chief minister,” Nageshwar said.

“I don’t think there will be any resistance to KTR becoming the chief minister. Nobody will even raise his voice, given the massive mandate the party had got in the recent assembly elections,” he said.

The development comes within three days of the TRS returning to power in the state and less than a day of KCR taking oath as the chief minister for a second successive term.

The appointment of KTR was also announced hours before the extended executive committee meeting of the TRS is to be held at Telangana Bhavan later in the afternoon.

