Total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune from July 13-23

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:23 IST

A complete lockdown will be in place in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad districts from July 13-23, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday to stem the spread of coronavirus. Only shops related to essential services will remain open, it added.

The district reported a record spike of 1,803 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the tally to 34,399, while the toll rose to 978.

“Complete lockdown announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and hospitals will remain open,” said Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

Twenty two villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented, said Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector. The officer added that the decision was taken to break the chain of viral spread.