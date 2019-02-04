‘Tragic heroes have been successful’: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy on emotional outbursts

Prone to sentimental outbursts over coalition troubles, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Monday said emotions were in “his blood” and he was getting sympathy of the people.

Asked if he wants to be a “tragic hero” with his frequent emotional outbursts and whether the people would accept it, he said “tragic heroes have been successful.” “You have seen it in movies,” he said.

“Emotions are my weakness. It is in my blood. It is very difficult to control,” Kumaraswamy told journalists in Bengaluru.

“I am getting sympathy of the people,” he said.

Troubled by nagging pinpricks from a section of the Congress, Kumaraswamy has often said openly he was not a happy man.

The Congress-JDS squabbles had taken a turn for the worse Monday last when Kumaraswamy, in an emotional outburst, said he was even ready to step down from chief ministership after some hardcore MLA supporters of Siddaramaiah said they still considered him the chief minister.

With tears trickling down his cheeks, Kumaraswamy had said in July last year that he was not happy being the chief minister and “I have swallowed poison like Lord Vishakantha (Shiva).” After his remarks created a political strom, he had however later clarified that he was not referring to the JDS’ coalition partner the Congress in any manner.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 19:24 IST