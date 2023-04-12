Home / India News / Two die after cylinder explodes at BRS party meeting in Telangana; 6 injured

Two die after cylinder explodes at BRS party meeting in Telangana; 6 injured

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Apr 12, 2023 04:50 PM IST

The incident took place when the BRS workers were bursting firecrackers to welcome Khammam parliament member Nama Nageshwara Rao and Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik to the party meeting

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while six others sustained serious injuries when a domestic cylinder exploded when sparks from firecrackers fell on a hut in Telangana’s Khammam district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at Cheemalapadu village of Karepally block. (Representative file image)
The incident happened at Cheemalapadu village of Karepally block. (Representative file image)

The incident happened at Cheemalapadu village of Karepally block which comes under Wyra assembly constituency, where the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was organising a meeting (Atmeeya Sammelanam) of the party as part of its public outreach campaign.

Also Read:Two die after inhaling toxic fumes from sewer line in Panipat

“The deceased were identified as Banothu Ramesh (40) and Azmeera Mangu (45). Of the six injured, the condition of two persons remains critical,” Karepally sub-inspector of police P Rama Rao told HT.

The incident took place when the BRS workers were bursting firecrackers to welcome Khammam parliament member Nama Nageshwara Rao and Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik to the party meeting.

“Some of the firecrackers had fallen on a nearby hut, which caught fire. Even as police personnel and the BRS workers were trying to douse the flames, an LPG cylinder in the hut exploded, killing two and injuring six others,” the sub-inspector said.

While Ramesh died on the spot, Mangu succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital.

The injured were shifted to the government hospital at Wyra, the SI said, adding that investigation was under way.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the incident.

An official release from the CMO said the chief minister had called Khammam district minister Puvvada Ajay and MP Nageshwar Rao, who were present at the accident spot and assured assistance to the bereaved families of the deceased party activists.

BRS working president and state industries minister KT Rama Rao also expressed grief and directed the party leaders and district officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Topics
government hospital grief hospital investigation kt rama rao meeting panipat telangana + 6 more
government hospital grief hospital investigation kt rama rao meeting panipat telangana + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out