Tripura man arrested for raping 20-year-old hearing-impaired woman

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 22:02 IST

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old deaf and hearing-impaired woman in South District of Tripura last week, police said.

Anil Barman, a tea stall owner, was arrested in Belonia’s Radhanagar area, nearly 135 kilometres from the state capital of Agartala, according to officials.

Police said the victim went missing on March 4 and a man, Bakul Debnath who had given her a place to live in his house, started looking for her along with a few neighbours.

They could not find her and she came back the next day and tried to explain that she had been raped through sign language. When Debnath asked her to show him the man who had raped her, the victim reportedly pointed at Barman.

“We got a complaint on Monday from Bakul Debnath, who has given shelter to the victim almost three years back. In the complaint, she had mentioned that the victim had pointed towards the accused when she was asked to name him,” Soumya Debbarma, Belonia’s sub-divisional police officer, said.

“On the basis of the complaint, we arrested him. He will be forwarded to court on Wednesday,” Debbarma said.

The accused was arrested from Rangamura, almost three kilometres away from his house at Radhanagar.