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Retail sugar prices fall for first time in a week after import move

All-India average retail sugar price fell to 64.33/kg from 65.06 a day earlier after the Centre allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 19:48:22 IST
By Pallavi Singhal, New Delhi
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Retail sugar prices fell for the first time on Thursday after surging to a record 65.06 a kg a day earlier, with the Centre’s decision to allow duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar beginning to ease market prices.

Sugar prices fall for the first time in a week after Centre’s duty-free import move, but retail rates remain 31% higher than a month ago.
Sugar prices fall for the first time in a week after Centre’s duty-free import move, but retail rates remain 31% higher than a month ago.

The all-India average retail price fell to 64.33 a kg from 65.06 on Wednesday, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry’s daily price data. It had risen from 55.73 a kg on August 20 to 65.06 on August 26.

“Wholesale and mill prices had begun to ease, but retail prices remained sticky as they typically lag behind. Even though I still doubt whether sufficient quantities are actually available in the market, the wholesale price fall has begun to show up in retail,” Agri expert and founder of HnyB Deepak Pareek said.

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The Centre had allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar on August 20, the first such move in nearly a decade, to boost domestic supplies ahead of the festival season as ex-mill prices touched a record high of INR7,100 per 100 kg in some states.

Also Read: Rise in sugar prices take a toll on West Bengal’s sweet industry ahead of festive season

The easing in retail prices comes after ex-mill prices had already begun to fall following the import decision and tighter stockholding limits. The government had said on Tuesday that ex-mill prices had fallen about 18% after its measures against hoarding and speculation. They are currently hovering between 5,500 and 5,900 per 100 kg.

Retail prices, however, remain sharply above previous levels. Thursday’s average was about 31% higher than a month ago and 39% above a year earlier, when sugar retailed at 46.40 a kg.

Prices also remain elevated across several states. The average retail price was 75.50 a kg in Manipur, 72.50 in Goa, 70.14 in Odisha, 68.18 in Gujarat, 67.34 in Karnataka, 67.05 in Maharashtra and 66.89 in Tamil Nadu. Delhi was at 64.33, while Punjab was at 66.07 and Uttar Pradesh at 64.37.

“While prices have finally broken, a meaningful and sustained relief for consumers will come only when we see real imports arriving or when sugar under advance licences is diverted to the domestic market,” Pareek added.

The government has attributed the price rise to lower production, weather-related crop damage and higher festive demand, stating that there is no physical shortage and that speculative buying contributed to the surge..

  • Pallavi Singhal
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pallavi Singhal

    Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.Read More

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