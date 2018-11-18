Trooper killed in attack on CRPF camp in J-K’s Pulwama, encounter underway

A havaldar was killed when militants attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The encounter is underway.

The ultras opened indiscriminate fire and hurled grenades on the CRPF camp at Kakapora in the district, killing the havaldar and injuring two others, officials said.

The camp had come up in view of the ongoing panchayat elections in the state, PTI reported.

CRPF personnel immediately cordoned off the area, leading to an encounter with the militants

Earlier today, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The encounter came a day after two teenagers were killed by suspected militants after their abduction in the district.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 20:23 IST