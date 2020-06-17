‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:36 IST

The overall situation at the India-China border is stable and controllable, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an unprecedented violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, refused to share details – including the casualties on its side – and repeatedly said border troops from both countries were dealing with the matter on the ground.

China and India are in close communication on resolving relevant issues through both diplomatic and military channels, Zhao said, adding that China “…does not want to see more clashes”

He said the incident was very clear, as it happened on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the responsibility did not rest with Beijing.

“As far as the right and wrong go, this is very clear - this incident happened at the Chinese side of the LAC and China is not to blame for this.

“… both sides are having close communication with each other on resolving this relevant matter through diplomatic and military channels. The overall border situation is stable and controllable,” he said.

Zhao repeated yesterday’s statement by People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theatre Command, which blamed Indian troops for provoking the Chinese side, leading to the violent exchange. New Delhi has already denied the charge.

The spokesperson went on to repeat his own statement from Tuesday, almost word-for-word, in which he had also blamed the Indian army.

When asked about specifics of the incident on Monday night, he said troops were jointly dealing with the matter on the ground.

“I have stated that the Chinese and Indian border troops are now jointly dealing with the relevant matter on the ground. Have nothing to add at the moment,” he said.

When asked about Indian and Chinese claims and counter-claims on the Galwan Valley, Zhao read out the one-day old PLA statement, which had claimed that sovereignty over the Galwan Valley had always been with China.

Zhao said that China and India have both said that the two countries are committed to resolving differences through dialogue and safeguarding peace and tranquility in the border area.

“As the world’s two biggest emerging economies and developing countries, the shared interest of China and India are far larger than the differences. Both sides should earnestly follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and ensure that the bilateral relation can move forward in the right direction, that serves our people’s interests and expectations. We hope India can work with China to this end,” the spokesperson added.

New Delhi has already said the violent face-off was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The Indian soldiers’ deaths were the first Indian casualties in a border skirmish with the PLA since October 1975 when Chinese troops ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La sector and shot four soldiers dead.