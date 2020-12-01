TRS lawmaker Nomula Narasimhaiah dies of cardiac arrest after post-Covid-19 complications

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 10:08 IST

Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Nomula Narasimhaiah died of a heart attack after suffering from post-Covid-19 complications at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, his family members said.

He was 64. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Narasimhaiah, who represented Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, suffered from Covid-19 and was in hospital for over a month. Though he tested negative for the virus later, he was still suffering from breathing problems.

At about 3 am on Tuesday, he complained of chest pain and was immediately shifted from his residence at Old MLA Quarters to Apollo Hospitals at Hyderguda. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital at around 5.30 am, the family members said.

Born in an agriculturists’ family at Palem village of Nakrekal mandal of Nalgonda district, Narasimhaiah had been associated with Communist Party of India (Marxist) since childhood because of the party’s influence in the area.

While doing his under-graduation and masters in law at Osmania University, Narasimhaiah actively took part in the Student Federation of India (SFI) activities and later became a member of the CPI (M). He practised as an advocate in Nakrekal and Nalgonda.

Later, Narasimhaiah entered active politics and was elected president of Nakrekal block parishad. He got elected as an MLA twice on CPI (M) ticket from Nakrekal assembly constituency in 1999 and 2004 and was the party floor leader in the assembly in the combined Andhra Pradesh state.

Differing with his party, Narasimhaiah took active part in separate Telangana movement and in 2013, he came out of the CPI (M) to join the TRS. He lost to Congress candidate Kunduru Jana Reddy from Nagarjunasagar in 2014, but won the seat against the same leader in 2018 assembly election with a margin of over 7,771 votes.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the death of Narsimhaiah. He said the senior MLA would be remembered as leader who worked for the welfare of the people.

Stating that Narasimhaiah’s s death was a big loss to the TRS as well as the people of Nagarjunasagar asembly Constituency, the chief minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.