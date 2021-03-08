IND USA
A senior citizen lost his life on Tuesday in a road accident. The victim, identified as Vasudev Anandram Chijwani (65) was a resident of Kumar Prasanna society, Wanowrie.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
india news

Truck collides autorickshaw in Maharashtra; 5 killed, eight injured

All the deceased, including two children, were travelling in the autorickshaw to Beed from Wadvani tehsil when the truck rammed into it around 8 pm, a police official said.
PTI, Beed
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:43 AM IST

Five persons were killed and eight others were injured on Sunday night after a truck collided with an autorickshaw on Beed-Parli highway in Maharashtra and went on hit a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler before landing into a roadside pond, police said.

All the deceased, including two children, were travelling in the autorickshaw to Beed from Wadvani tehsil when the truck rammed into it around 8 pm, a police official said.

Five of the eight injured were from the autorickshaw while two others were travelling in the four-wheeler. Another person was riding the two-wheeler, the official said.

Some of the injured persons were admitted in Beed civil hospital and remaining others were sent to Aurangabad, he said.

The driver of the truck fled after the accident, the official said.

The deceased are identified as Madina Pathan (30), Tabassum Pathan (40), Rehan Pathan (10), Tamanna Pathan (8) and Saro Sattar Pathan (40), all residents of Shahu Nagar in Beed city.

