Truck collides autorickshaw in Maharashtra; 5 killed, eight injured
Five persons were killed and eight others were injured on Sunday night after a truck collided with an autorickshaw on Beed-Parli highway in Maharashtra and went on hit a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler before landing into a roadside pond, police said.
All the deceased, including two children, were travelling in the autorickshaw to Beed from Wadvani tehsil when the truck rammed into it around 8 pm, a police official said.
Five of the eight injured were from the autorickshaw while two others were travelling in the four-wheeler. Another person was riding the two-wheeler, the official said.
Some of the injured persons were admitted in Beed civil hospital and remaining others were sent to Aurangabad, he said.
The driver of the truck fled after the accident, the official said.
The deceased are identified as Madina Pathan (30), Tabassum Pathan (40), Rehan Pathan (10), Tamanna Pathan (8) and Saro Sattar Pathan (40), all residents of Shahu Nagar in Beed city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Second round of Parliament Budget session starts today
Iran guided Israeli embassy blast through local module, upsets India: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Truck collides autorickshaw in Maharashtra; 5 killed, eight injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Temple likely to be ready in 3 years, says Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah attacks CM over gold smuggling case
- Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK finalises seat-sharing deal with seven allies in TN
- Addressing a state conference for its cadres on the outskirts of Trichy, Stalin said a DMK government will give ₹1,000 every month to housewives and create a million jobs every month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Jammu G23 meet, Tewari hits campaign
- The meeting came a week after Tewari and other letter writers, the group has been tagged the G23, addressed a meeting in Jammu in honour of retired MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 300 people try to gauge mood for Cong in TN, Kerala
- In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 states continue to record spike in Covid cases: Centre
- The observations from the Union health ministry come a day after the country reported the largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 infections in two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Women are not pleading, they are leading’: Smriti Irani
- Smriti Irani says, "I’m the only female politician who’s also recognised by her former vocation. I recognise the bias in that."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd half of Budget session may be cut short due to state polls
- An official said that both Houses could meet at 11 am from the second week following the vaccination of eligible MPs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh
- A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plan to take over mine auctions faces opposition from a few states
- The changes have been opposed by some states who see it as another attempt by the Centre to take over mining auctions and impose central rules on a state domain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India must strive to catch the ecological bus
- A re-invigorated biodiversity management policy is India’s survival strategy. At this point in our development trajectory, we don’t pay any heed to either biodiversity or landscape conservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early summer, lack of rain spark fires
- According to Forest Survey of India’s forest fire alert system, there were 2,317 fire points last year between February 26 and March 7, but the figure rose to 53,211 this time after data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) was taken into account.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox