Twitter removes Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation, restored later

Twitter’s copyright policy states:”In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 06:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Clicking on Amit Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”
Clicking on Amit Shah's Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.”

Clicking on Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Twitter’s copyright policy states:”In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

