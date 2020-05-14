Two Jodhpur doctors become plasma donors after recovering from Covid-19

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 17:05 IST

Two doctors from Jodhpur have emerged as corona warriors from corona survivors.

The doctors, who contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, while treating patients at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, have become among the handful from Jodhpur -- four at last count -- to donate their plasma to treat the critically ill after they recovered from the viral infection.

The duo donated their plasma to the hospital authorities on Wednesday.

Dr. Mohit Kakkar was on duty at the outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital’s Covid-19 wing when he tested positive on April 11. He was discharged from the hospital on April 28.

“I’ve recovered from Covid-19. There is no need to panic. Infection can be avoided by maintaining social distance and taking other precautions,” he said.

Dr. Kakkar urged infected patients, who are healthy and have recovered, to donate their plasma. “Plasma therapy is a ray of hope for critical patients,” he added.

Dr. Kapil Mehta from the hospital’s medicine department also donated his plasma on Wednesday. Though he was on duty in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, he was posted at the (OPD) of Mathuradas Mathur Hospital’s Covid-19 wing for two days, when he tested positive on April 17.

“I was discharged on April 25. I’ve also completed my 14-day home quarantine. I hope plasma therapy will work on Covid-19 patients even though trials are still on. I’d like to urge all those who’ve recovered from the viral outbreak to donate their plasma to save critical patients,” Dr. Mehta said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its approval to the Jodhpur-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for plasma therapy after Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital became the first healthcare facility in Rajasthan to get ICMR’s nod.