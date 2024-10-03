Two Meitei youths abducted from Manipur's Kangpokpi district released: CM Biren Singh

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday that two Meitei youths allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants on September 27 from Kangpokpi district have been safely brought back under the custody of state police. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaking to reporters at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal on Monday.

“The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of @manipur_police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued,” Biren Singh said in a post on X.

Normal life has been affected across five districts of Imphal Valley in the state due to a shutdown called by a Meitei group Joint Action Committee (JAC) to condemn the alleged abduction of two youth namely Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei.

Shops and other commercial establishments across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts remained closed on Wednesday as protesters blocked streets. Police said women protesters also blocked the National Highway (NH) 102 at places like Mela Ground, Wangjing, Yairipok and Khangabok. JAC convenor L Subol told news agency PTI that "the agitation will continue till the youths are released."

The issue had become a political issue in Manipur with the state Congress party blaming the Biren Singh-led BJP government for its failure to ensure their timely rescue. Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam also wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah appealing for the “safe release of two abducted Meitei youths”.

The MP called the alleged demands for exchange of hostages by Kuki militants as an “act of terrorism” and said the country must not succumb to such threats. "Article 21 gives us that right to life. None of the people in the state, whether Kukis or Meiteis, the state has not been able to provide it. Isn't it all the fundamental right in our constitution?.. In our Constitution, all the rights which are guaranteed are an obligation of the state. The state must defend all those rights. The state has not done that," the Congress leader had said.

Three youth had gone missing on September 27 while travelling to New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district to attend an SSC GD recruitment test. They were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants while they strayed to Keithelmanbi, in Kangpokpi district. One among them, identified as Ningombam Johnson Singh, was rescued by the Assam Rifles, while the other two remained missing.

