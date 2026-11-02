2 Punjab AAP MLAs quit party ahead of polls, set to join BJP today

In a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, two of its legislators from Patiala district, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, resigned from the party on Sunday and announced their decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP has not yet announced candidates for either Sanaur or Samana, the constituencies represented by the two legislators. (HT Photo)

The resignations came a day after AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 assembly elections. The party, however, had not announced candidates for either Sanaur or Samana, the constituencies represented by the two legislators.

Pathanmajra, the MLA from Sanaur, submitted his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, quitting the party with immediate effect. Former cabinet minister and Samana MLA Jouramajra also announced his resignation through a social media post.

Confirming their decision to join the BJP, Pathanmajra said both leaders would be formally inducted into the party by BJP president Nitin Nabin in Delhi on Monday.

Explaining his decision, Pathanmajra said the BJP was a national party and Punjab could benefit significantly if it formed the government in the state. He also cited the party’s promise to eradicate drugs, referring to Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement on the issue.

He expressed hope that a BJP government would put Punjab on the path of development, help the state overcome its debt burden and address farmers’ concerns. Pathanmajra also announced that he would contest the 2027 assembly elections from Sanaur.

The exits have brought renewed attention to growing differences within the Punjab AAP unit, particularly over constituency-level appointments and the party leadership’s electoral strategy.

AAP had recently appointed new constituency in-charges in both segments. Ranjodh Hadana was given responsibility for Sanaur, while former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Surjit Singh Rakhra was appointed in-charge of Samana. The appointments had triggered speculation that the party was considering alternative candidates for the two constituencies, potentially sidelining the sitting MLAs.

Pathanmajra’s relations with the AAP leadership had deteriorated following his public criticism of the state government’s handling of floods in his constituency. His differences with the party were further compounded by his implication in a rape case. He had escaped during a police operation to arrest him and was subsequently arrested in Gwalior. The Punjab and Haryana high court later granted him bail.

Jouramajra’s resignation also comes amid speculation that Rakhra could be considered for the Samana assembly ticket in 2027. Jouramajra, who served as a cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government, was dropped from the cabinet in September 2024.

After quitting the party, both leaders launched a sharp attack on the AAP leadership, accusing its Delhi-based leaders, particularly Kejriwal and his close aide Bibhav Kumar, of interfering in Punjab’s governance. They also criticised the government over alleged corruption, rising crime, snatching incidents, extortion, gang violence and murders, while questioning its failure to fulfil the promise of making Punjab drug-free.

Reacting to the resignations, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora accused the BJP of accommodating leaders expelled by the party. In a post on X, he said AAP had never hesitated to take action against leaders involved in corruption or working against Punjab’s interests.

Targeting Pathanmajra, Arora referred to the rape allegations against him and said chief minister Bhagwant Mann had sent him to jail.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu took a dig at AAP, posting on X in Hindi, “The picture has just begun,” hinting at the possibility of further political developments within the ruling party.