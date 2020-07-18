e-paper
Two elderly Covid-19 patients die in Tripura, fourth case in July

Two elderly Covid-19 patients die in Tripura, fourth case in July

Total six death cases of Covid-19 patients have been recorded so far including one patient who committed suicide. Two days ago, a 38-year-old man died at GBP Hospital, a day after he was tested positive with coronavirus.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:49 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Agartala
In the first week of June, deaths of two Covid-19 patients were recorded including one patient who committed suicide in the GBP hospital.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Two more Covid-19 patients died in Tripura on Saturday, becoming the fourth death case in July.

A 72-year-old woman having complaints of diabetes and hypertension was referred to state-run GBP hospital in Agartala on Friday by a local hospital in Gomati District. She died on Saturday afternoon. Few hours after her death, a 62-year-old Covid-19 patient, brought to the GBP hospital on July 16, died.

Total six death cases of Covid-19 patients have been recorded so far including one patient who committed suicide.

Two days ago, a 38-year-old man died at GBP Hospital, a day after he was tested positive with coronavirus.

Similarly, a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient died in the hospital a day after his coronavirus test report came positive.

In the first week of June, deaths of two Covid-19 patients were recorded including one patient who committed suicide in the GBP hospital.

The state got total 2498 Covid-19 patients of whom 1735 were recovered.

Back to the wall, Nepal PM Oli goes for broke. Now wants a party convention
India added last quarter million Covid-19 cases in just 8 days
‘Community spread has started and the situation is bad’: IMA Chairman
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark, Mumbai’s count is now over 1 lakh
The Congress needs to look at its own history, writes Karan Thapar
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja
