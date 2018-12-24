Two years after Bulandshahr gang-rape, teen victim now molested in Ghaziabad

A teenager, who was allegedly gang-raped near a highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district in 2016, was molested by three men on her way back from a coaching class, her father said on Sunday.

The 15-year-old girl was returning to her Ghaziabad home around 5.30pm on Saturday when the men allegedly accosted her and snatched her phone. The police lodged a first information report (FIR) on a complaint by her father and arrested two persons. Three men on two bikes were following the Class 10 student, who was returning alone on her scooter after dropping her friend home, the father said.

“The two men on one of the bikes held her hands and made advances towards her. They misbehaved with her and pulled out the keys of her vehicle before snatching her phone when she resisted,” he said.

Some people rushed to her rescue and the bikers fled, but they returned and followed her again till she reached the house, he said.

In a similar incident in the past, the girl was harassed by men who stalked her and called her the “victim in the Bulandshahr car”, the father said.

Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said the girl named two persons, Ravi Saini and Ashu Bhati, who are from the same locality. They have been arrested. She could not identify the third person. Kumar said he too would be arrested soon.

The FIR was filed on charges of criminal intimidation and molestation. Provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were also added.

In July 2016, six members of the girl’s family travelling in a car were waylaid near Dostpur village. The girl and her mother were allegedly gang-raped and the miscreants robbed them of their jewellery.

The crime sent shock waves across the nation and the Uttar Pradesh police initially arrested three persons, but they were not charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that took charge of the case in August 2016. The police arrested three more people, who were named in the CBI charge sheet.

The family said the hearing in the case was yet to begin.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 08:09 IST