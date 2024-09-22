Uday Bhanu Chib appointed as new Youth Congress chief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the new president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata, on Sunday. Uday Bhanu Chib with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Last week, Chib shared a photo with Rahul Gandhi, describing the meeting as “memorable” and praised Gandhi’s commitment to social justice, calling his struggle and perseverance an inspiration to many.

In December last year, Chib was appointed as the national secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Chib, an engineering graduate from Pune University and an MBA alumnus of Arni University in Himachal Pradesh, hails from Paloura, Jammu. He is the son of Hari Singh Chib, who serves as the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee. (JKPCC)

Chib is vocal about the plights of Jammu residents, and their essential services and stresses the need for immediate political stability and democratic governance. He has also strongly criticised the ruling government in the past asserting, “The Congress party is prepared to serve the people with dedication and integrity.”

In July, Chib emphasised on the importance of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “These elections are a pivotal moment for the future of Jammu and Kashmir. It is crucial for the youth to engage and help shape the direction of our state.” He also highlighted the significant role young voters played in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where their enthusiastic support strengthened the INDIA bloc across the country. Chib urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain this momentum, saying, “The youth have proven their ability to drive positive change. Their participation in the upcoming Assembly polls will be vital in shaping our state’s future.”