Uddhav cites Narendra Modi’s example as a tip to contain coronavirus spread

Uddhav Thackeray was replying to concerns raised by MLAs who asked the government to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:39 IST
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Uddhav asked for subdued Holi celebrations to prevent spread of coronavirus and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav asked for subdued Holi celebrations to prevent spread of coronavirus and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example.(PTI Photo File/ Representative)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example to ask people for subdued Holi celebrations and avoidance of large gatherings as precautions to contain coronavirus on Thursday. He, however, added that there was not a single case of coronavirus in the state and therefore there was no need to worry.

Thackeray was replying to concerns raised by MLAs who asked the government to take the outbreak seriously.

“There is no need to be afraid of the situation as of now. We don’t have a single coronavirus positive case in Maharashtra. But we will have to take all the precautions for the next 8-10 days,” the chief minister said.

Uddhav said he prayed that coronavirus virus was ‘burnt’ in the Holi fire, however, he advised caution to the people of the state citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that he will not be participating in Holi celebrations this year. We also have to make Holi celebrations as limited as possible. After the swine flu outbreak, we had avoided Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and around,” Thackeray said, adding, “I pray coronavirus gets burnt in Holi fire.”

Apart from the PM, home minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, too, have announced they won’t celebrate Holi in view of the coronavirus spread in India.

Uddhav said the government was taking all the precautions to avoid any outbreak in the state, including directing all the private hospitals to prepare isolation wards to deal with any situation.

“We have started testing passengers of all international flights. The conservancy staff has been provided all the safety gear so that they do not get affected. Five-star hotels have also been directed to ensure medical tests of all guests,” the chief minister said.

He also announced plans to undertake an awareness campaign to spread information about dos and don’ts to fight coronavirus.

A total of 30 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in India so far.

