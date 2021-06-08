Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray reaches PM Modi's Delhi residence; Maratha reservation, cyclone Tauktae on table
Meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray-led delegation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meet in Delhi. (Photo: CMO Maharashtra/ Twitter)
Uddhav Thackeray reaches PM Modi's Delhi residence; Maratha reservation, cyclone Tauktae on table

Thackeray landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Tuesday morning and reached Lok Kalyan Marg - the prime minister's residence.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reached the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thackeray led his delegation with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

Several issues including Maratha and OBC reservation and cyclone Tauktae are expected to come up in the meeting. Thackeray landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Tuesday morning and reached Lok Kalyan M - the prime minister's residence.

Topics
uddhav thackeray narendra modi lok kalyan marg + 1 more
