Uddhav Thackeray's ‘tukde karenge’ warning to those ‘undermining’ Mumbai's importance

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday criticised the Maharashtra government, accusing it of undermining Mumbai’s importance and shifting key industries from the state to Gujarat. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the city's significance was “an eyesore to some people.”(ANI)

“We are not speaking 'todne ki bhasha' but Mumbai is gradually losing its significance. Who took the industries and financial centres of Mumbai to Gujarat? These people,” news agency ANI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

Addressing reporters after the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly came to a close, Uddhav Thackeray also warned that no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and that he won't let anything happen to the significance of the city

“Nobody can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. Jo bhi karega hum unke tukde karenge, I say this openly. But we won't let (anything happen to) Mumbai's significance. Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra, it is considered the financial capital of the country,” the former chief minister said, according to the news agency.

In an apparent dig at the the Mahayuti government, he alleged that the significance of the city was “an eyesore to some people”.

"Its significance feels like an eyesore to some people. Where were they shifting the film industry to? Who was shifting it? I? Is that not the truth? Who took away the Diamond Market? Is that not the truth? A financial centre was going to be set up here, but who is giving bullet trains to Ahmedabad? People can see this openly. There is nothing more to add," he pointed out.

'Won't allow Hindi language imposition'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also said that he would not allow Hindi language imposition “at any cost”.

Uddhav said that the Mahayuti government, by bringing up the three language issue in primary education, was merely disrupting the peace of a state where people from different regions, speaking different languages, were living in harmony. Recalling his days as chief minister from 2019-2022, Uddhav highlighted how he too had received the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) but had chosen not to implement the three language policy.

Uddhav said, “We do not oppose any language including Hindi. But we will never accept the imposition of Hindi in primary education.” Taking a jibe at CM Fadnavis, Uddhav asked him to focus on his own language skills and understanding the NEP 2020 before trying to read it out to others.