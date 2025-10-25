Delhi plans three new flyovers to decongest Outer Ring Road: UER-II link, ₹10 crore study | Details

The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) is set to launch feasibility studies for three new flyovers aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion in West and Northwest Delhi. PWD begins feasibility studies for three new flyovers in West, Northwest Delhi (Representative image/HT Photo)

Officials said the studies, costing over ₹10 crore in total, will begin soon as part of the city’s broader decongestion plan.

The proposed flyovers will include one to connect Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri, linking it with the recently opened Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II); the second will run along the Supplementary Drain from Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur; and a third is proposed between Sagarpur and Mayapuri Chowk.

Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri The first flyover is set to connect Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri along the Outer Ring Road, linking it to the recently inaugurated Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), reported news agency PTI citing officials.

The 10-km stretch covers key junctions at Kanjhawala Chowk UER-II, Sector-22 Rohini (Begumpur), Y-Block Mangolpuri and Pathar Market. The feasibility study for this section will cost ₹3.4 crore, and the detailed project report (DPR) is expected within six months.

Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur The second proposed flyover will run along the Supplementary Drain, starting near Keshopur Depot and extending up to Haiderpur on the Outer Ring Road, covering around 17.5 km. The feasibility study for this project has been estimated at ₹5.6 crore.

According to tender details, the study will include a comprehensive survey of the corridor, covering building mapping, encroachments, trees, signage, and road features.

“The study of the intersection also involves a cost-benefit analysis by taking into account the economic, environmental and social costs in implementing the project,” it stated.

Officials added that the consultant will assess how many trees need to be felled and how many can be preserved through transplantation.

Sagarpur–Mayapuri flyover The third project proposes a 4.3-km flyover between Sagarpur and Mayapuri Chowk but faces several logistical challenges. The proposed route runs close to the boundary wall of the Tihar Jail complex and is intersected by a high-tension power line.

“Approximately 300 trees are on the road, and the Right of Way (ROW) varies along the several encroachments on the road. But the studies will clear the picture more,” a PWD official said.

The feasibility study for this stretch will cost ₹1.3 crore and must be completed within six months.

Officials said that once the feasibility reports are finalised, the PWD will move ahead with detailed design and construction plans for all three flyovers, which are expected to significantly improve vehicular movement on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road.