UK issues travel advisory over deadly Delhi Red Fort car blast

The United Kingdom government issued a travel advisory for its citizen against all travel to parts of India in view of the explosion in a deadly car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. Security measures continue to remain stringent across the national capital, especially around borders and sensitive areas.(PTI)

The explosion that killed 13 occurred near one of the gates of the Lal Qila Metro Station, in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal in the Red Fort area, at around 7 pm on Monday. Follow Red Fort blast live updates here

“There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi. If you’re in the immediate area follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media,” read an official statement that was issued shortly after the blast.

UK advisory

The foreign, commonwealth and development office (FCDO) warned tourists hailing from UK that their travel insurance could be invalidated if they opt to travel against FDCO's advice.

“FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border crossing is closed,” read the official advisory.

It also advised tourists to refrain from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, except for travel by air to and from the city of Jammu, and travelling within the city of Jammu.

FDCO asked tourists to avoid travelling to Manipur, including the state capital Imphal, giving a nod to essential travel only.

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur including the capital, Imphal. Curfews and restrictions continue in parts of Manipur following violent ethnic clashes that broke out in 2023. Intermittent violence continues, including during May to July 2025,” the advisory said.

The 10/11 Delhi blast

A blast in a car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening killed at least 13 people and injured 21 people, according to officials.

With the investigation underway, authorities have closed the historic Red Fort to visitors for the next three days. Furthermore, DMRC has also closed the Lal Qila Metro station on the violet line for security reasons.

All railway stations in Delhi NCR including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Ghaziabad have been put on precautionary alert.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call regarding the explosion, near the Lal Qila metro station gate no 1, at around 7 pm. Several other vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage in the explosion. The area was cordoned off following the explosion.

Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha said that a “slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light” at around 6.52 pm near the Red Fort. “An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here...” Golcha added.

Home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence on Tuesday.

Visuals from the meeting showed Union home secretary Govind Mohan, director of the intelligence bureau, director general of the national investigation agency, and Delhi police commissioner, among others, present.