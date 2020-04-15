India enters day 1 of lockdown 2.0, UK thanks for help with Covid-19: 10 points

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:28 IST

The 21-day nationwide lockdown which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 25 has been extended. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced the same stating that the lockdown will remain in place till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, earlier on Wednesday, released a revised list of guidelines that is to be followed during the extended phase of the lockdown.

The move comes as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise unabated. On Wednesday the national tally rose to 11,439 with 9,756 active cases, 1,306 cured or discharged patients and 377 fatalities.

Here are the key developments:

1. The UK government thanked India for approving the export of nearly 3 million packets of paracetamol to ease shortage and supply gaps of the drug in the United Kingdom.

2. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani self-quarantined himself on Wednesday after a Congress legislator he met tested positive for coronavirus disease on Tuesday.

3. As per the guidelines, all domestic and international air travel of passengers (except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains (except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services will remain prohibited.

4. As per the revised lockdown guidelines issued by the government, some manufacturing units and industries functioning from special economic zones (SEZs) will resume operations from April 20.

5. All educational, training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed during the extended phase of the lockdown.

6. Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under guidelines shall remain prohibited. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3.

7. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday urged people to not be scared as coronavirus cases spiked in the industrial hub of Indore. Till late Tuesday night, the city reported 427 cases with more than 30 deaths.

8. An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city was around 6.8 per cent, higher than the national average.

9. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar triggered a fresh row on Wednesday by suggesting the state government should look at calling in Central paramilitary forces to enforce the Covid-19-related lockdown.

10. Kerala’s houseboats, a mascot of tourism in the state’s idyllic backwaters, are set to be converted into isolation wards to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.