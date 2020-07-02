e-paper
Home / India News / Under pressure to resign, PM Oli meets President, convenes cabinet meet

Under pressure to resign, PM Oli meets President, convenes cabinet meet

PM KP Sharma Oli’s meeting with President Bhandari is his second meeting in two days.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been under pressure to resign from his party
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been under pressure to resign from his party(AFP)
         

In fast-moving developments in the Himalayan nation, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. PM Oli’s meeting with President Bhandari was his second in two days.

PM Oli’s meeting with the President followed another round of discussions in the Nepal Communist Party’s standing committee meeting. Thursday’s meeting was attended by 40 members. Of them, 30 were against Oli.

“The game is political and numbers in the standing committee should not be interpreted to imply the stability of PM Oli’s government,” a Nepal communist party leader told Hindustan Times.

“We do not know if PM Oli has resigned or has given another ordinance to President Bhandari to sign. One must remember the close relations between PM Oli and President Bhandari,” said the communist party official.

Rumours are also swirling in Kathmandu about PM Oli’s plans to deliver a televised address to the nation.

