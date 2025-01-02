Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Undertrial prisoner in Thane jail caught with mobile phone hidden in footwear

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 12:45 PM IST

An undertrial prisoner in Thane Central Jail was found with a mobile phone hidden in his footwear during a barrack inspection

An undertrial prisoner has been found in possession of a mobile phone which he had hidden in his footwear inside the Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

A cell phone that an undertrial inmate had concealed in his shoes was discovered at the Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra(Getty Images/representative )
A cell phone that an undertrial inmate had concealed in his shoes was discovered at the Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra(Getty Images/representative )

The matter came to light on December 30, 2024, when a jail sepoy was carrying out the inspection of barrack no. 3 of the new prison section where around 200 prisoners are lodged, an official from Thane Nagar police station said.

He found one sandal of the prisoner, Hemant Parasmal Sethia (38), lying on the floor, while the other one was missing. After a search, the other sandal was found lying at some distance in the barrack but it was unusually heavy, the official said.

Also read: 8 mobile phones seized in Ferozepur jail

On checking, the sepoy found a mobile phone with its screen broken concealed inside the footwear. The phone had certain markings, indicating it belonged to the prisoner, he said.

A case was registered against the prisoner under relevant legal provisions and a probe was on to find out how he got the mobile phone into the barrack, the official said.

Also read: HC strikes down prisoner’s detention order caused by delay in hearing appeal

The accused was lodged at the prison since September 30, 2023 after being arrested in a criminal case registered with the Kashimira police here, he said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On