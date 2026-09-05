Unnao man held for allegedly pushing wife into Ganga over affair suspicion

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Unnao district after allegedly pushing his 20-year-old wife into the Ganga following an argument over his suspicion that she was having an affair, police said. The woman was swept away by the strong current and remained untraced as the search continued on Saturday. Police arrested the 22-year-old after eyewitness accounts and his version of events raised suspicion; divers are searching for his missing wife in the Ganga.

The incident took place around 7pm on the Pariyar-Bithoor bridge in Safipur in Unnao district.

According to eyewitnesses, Sujeet Rajput and his wife Usha were returning from her parental home when they began arguing. Sujeet allegedly accused her of having an affair and, when she protested, pushed her over the bridge into the river.

Usha, who has not been traced, was swept away by the strong current.

What raised suspicion was Sujeet’s version of events, officers said. Immediately after the incident, he called police and claimed that Usha had jumped into the river herself after complaining of stomach pain. Police reached the spot, questioned him and took him into custody. He was subsequently arrested.

Sujeet, a resident of Gazipur village under Bithoor police station, married Usha on December 14, 2024. Usha’s parental home is in Maraunda Manjhwara village of Safipur.

The couple had gone to Usha’s parental home on Friday to enquire about the health of her brother-in-law, who was recovering from a fractured hand after a fall. They were returning when the confrontation occurred on the bridge.

Search operation hampered by strong current

An Unnao police officer said on X that police launched a search with the help of divers, but darkness and the strong river current prevented an extensive operation on Friday night. The search resumed after daylight on Saturday, but Usha had still not been located.

Pariyar police outpost in-charge Anil Rajput said efforts were continuing with the help of divers and other resources. He said the circumstances of the case would become clearer after Usha is traced and recovered. Further legal action is underway.