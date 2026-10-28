UP: Man pronounces triple talaq over phone after demanding dowry, six booked

An FIR has been filed against a man and five members of his family after he allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife over the phone after pressuring her to bring dowry, police said Wednesday. Ballia SP said the police were investigating the matter. (AFP/ Representational)

The victim, Ruksar, filed a complaint against her husband Mohammad Arif and five other members of his family under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act on Tuesday, they said.

According to the complaint, Ruksar, who married Arif on June 17, 2022, was subjected to harassment over dowry demands.

About a year ago, Arif went to a Gulf country for work and later pressured her over the phone to bring dowry from her parental home, the complaint stated.

When she refused, citing her family's financial condition, he allegedly pronounced triple talaq over the phone and told her that all ties between them had ended.

The woman further alleged that her in-laws abused and assaulted her before throwing her and her minor daughter out of the house and threatening to kill them.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja said the police were investigating the matter.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had declared triple talaq as unconstitutional after finding it to be arbitrary and violative of fundamental rights of Muslim women.