UP man shoots dead beedi tycoon father in drunk state before killing self

A 68-year-old businessman, who owned prominent Indian 'beedi' brand Dinesh Bidi, was allegedly shot dead by his son, believed to be over 45, after which the son killed himself in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday night. Suresh Chand Agarwal owned a company engaged in the manufacturing of 'beedi' and lived in Mathura with two of his younger sons, Naresh and Mahesh Agarwal. The incident took place at the businessman's house in Mathura's Vrindavan town.

The incident took place at the businessman’s house in Mathura’s Vrindavan town, where one of the sons, Naresh, reportedly had an argument with his father. Naresh allegedly lost his temper and fired at his father, hitting him near his shoulder, HT reported earlier.

As his father fell to the ground, Naresh panicked and shot himself dead using his gun. Family members heard the gunshots and rushed to the room, only to find both of them lying in a pool of blood. Several neighbours also gathered at the house after hearing the gunfire and asked about the incident.

Both the businessman and his son were declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

ALSO READ | 17-year-old shoots father dead in Dharamshala, apprehended What was the reason for the dispute? Some reports said that Suresh objected to his son being drunk, which irked Naresh and led to the conflict. However, police officials have not yet provided a clear explanation for the events leading up to the shooting.

Sandeep Kumar Singh, the circle officer (Sadar) in Mathura, told HT earlier, “Business disputes were initially assigned as the reason behind the gruesome killing of Suresh Chand Agarwal, the father, shot dead by his son, Naresh Kumar Agarwal. None of the family members has lodged any sort of complaint, and the dead bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem conducted by doctors.”

He added, “Police are investigating the matter, and the exact reason could be ascertained only thereafter.”

Notably, the family is well known in the town and is engaged in the business of manufacturing ‘beedi’, employing labourers mostly from Kolkata. The company is reportedly in the name of Dinesh, Suresh’s eldest son, who mostly lives in Kolkata.