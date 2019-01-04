‘Bomb people who feel unsafe’: Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker’s shocker

A BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh has demanded a law for stringent action against those people complaining of feeling “unsafe” in India, calling them traitors to the country.

“Give me a ministry and I will explode bombs behind those who aren’t loyal to the country... not even one will be left,” Vikram Saini, the legislator from Muzaffarnagar, said on Friday and then defended his remark saying he was merely speaking in his usual language and the one spoken in his village.

Asked if he was willing to be a human bomb for such traitors, he said, “Army has several bombs and I will drop them on these traitors.” He then said these were his personal remarks and shouldn’t be linked to his party.

“Hum to desh deewane hai (We are patriots),” he said, adding there should be a provision for a punishment that acts as a deterrent for such traitors.

“I said that those who feel unsafe in the country, say they aren’t secure here, should either leave the country or the government should make some arrangement for them. Their comments should invite action,” he said after the ‘bhumi pujan’, also attended by three other BJP lawmakers from the region, at Rampur Tiraha where a 151 foot tricolour would be hoisted.

Saini also said that all those feeling unsafe could go wherever they felt more safe. “We are not stopping them,” he said.

His comments come soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a TV interview to news agency ANI on New Years Day, appeared to reject the contention of actor Naseeruddin Shah that minorities were feeling unsafe in India due to lynchings, saying “some people” sense insecurity around the time of elections because of “agenda”.

Shah had been embroiled in a row after his remarks that the death of a cow was given more importance than the killing of a policeman in some places, in a reference to the December 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, where a police inspector and a villager were killed in violence after alleged cow slaughter. After the incident, the state police said investigating who committed cow slaughter was the most important aspect of the case.

The actor had also expressed anxiety over the well-being of his children, who he said had not been brought up as followers of any particular religion and would not be able to identify themselves on religious lines if confronted by a bloodthirsty mob.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 10:32 IST