Use of ‘Jammu and Kashmir’ in bilateral statements a boost

Three back-to-back references to “Jammu and Kashmir” in bilateral documents and formal statements issued by international bodies have enthused Indian officials, who say this reflects a greater appreciation of New Delhi’s position.

On Friday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) began a statement on its actions against terror financing by condemning “the terror attack in Pulwama in the state of Jammu and Kashmir”.

A day earlier, a resolution from the UN Security Council too condemned “in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir” for which Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility.

An India-Saudi Arabia joint statement issued on Wednesday said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the “terrorist attack on Indian security forces...in Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir”.

The officials, who did not want to be named because they aren’t authorised to speak to the media, said the use of India’s preferred nomenclature showed a greater understanding and appreciation for the country’s position. “This shows there are fewer takers for Pakistan’s narrative, including at multilateral bodies,” said one official.

In the past, multilateral forums such as the UN have preferred to prefix the words “Indian-administered” or disputed in references to Kashmir.

For example, when then UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon condemned the 2016 terror attack on the Army facility in Uri, the statement used the term “ India-administered Jammu and Kashmir”.

