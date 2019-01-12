Uttar Pradesh cop’s name in transfer list even after death, DGP apologises

The name of a deceased Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Satya Narain Singh, was seen in the latest officers transfers list issued by Uttar Pradesh Police.

As soon as the matter came to the fore, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh apologised for the error and ordered strict action to be taken against those found guilty.

“It’s a matter of deep regret that in today’s transfer list of Dy.SP’s a cancellation order has been issued for late Dy. SP Satya Narain Singh. Such blunder is unpardonable and I apologise for it as HOD. I’ll take strict action and remedial measures for better sync of information,” he tweeted.

Its a matter of deep regret that in today’s transfer list of Dy.SP’s a cancellation order has been issued for late Dy.SP Sri Satya Narain Singh.

Such blunder is unpardonable and i apologise for it as HOD. I’ll take strict action & remedial measures for better sync of information — DGP UP (@dgpup) January 11, 2019

The list, which was released on Friday, includes names of Ashok Kumar, Surendra Yadav, Kailash Chandra Pandey, and Onkar Yadav, among others.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 18:01 IST