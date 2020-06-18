Uttarakhand: 57 fresh Covid-19 cases take state tally to 2,079

dehradun

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:32 IST

Uttarakhand reported 57 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Thursday, as the total tally in the hill state rose to 2,079.

A bulletin issued by the state health department said the recent travel history of 28 new Covid-19 positive patients were unavailable with the authorities concerned.

Six new Covid-19 patients were found to be close contacts of those who had earlier contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, a healthcare worker from Tehri Garhwal district and six people were local residents without any recent travel history.

While 26 new Covid-19 patients had returned to Uttarakhand from hotspots such as Maharastra, Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and Haryana amid the easing of the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (1), Chamoli (3), Dehradun (28), Haridwar (5), Pauri Garhwal (14), Tehri Garhwal (1), Rudraprayag (4), and Uttarkashi (1).

Eight patients were also discharged from hospitals, including Dehradun (6), Nainital (1) and Haridwar (1) districts, after they recovered from the viral infection.

Altogether, 1,262 Covid-19 patients have recovered in Uttarakhand so far.

Though hill state has tested over 50,000 swab samples, the results of more than 4,400 are still pending.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 562, followed by Nainital (347), Tehri Garhwal (318) and Haridwar (246).

While Uttarakashi district is the least affected by the pandemic and has reported 41 Covid-19 positive cases to date.

The state’s recovery and infection rates are 60.67% and 4.72%, respectively.

The rate of doubling of cases in the state -- based on the last seven days -- stands at 24.98 days.

Uttarakhand has 89 containment zones across five districts, including Haridwar (53), Dehradun (22), Tehri Garhwal (10), and two each in Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal districts.