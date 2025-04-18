Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders action against illegal foreign nationals and drug mafia

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the police department to launch an intensive drive, in coordination with the administration, to take prompt and stringent action against foreign nationals residing illegally in the state using forged documents such as fake Aadhar cards, according to a statement. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, has directed the police force to begin a vigorous campaign in conjunction with the government to take swift and severe action against foreign nationals who are living in the state illegally by using falsified documents, such as Aadhar cards.(X/ @pushkardhami )

He has also instructed strict action against those assisting intruders in creating fake certificates. CM Dhami directed police officers to take firm action against the drug mafia, stressing that maintaining public trust is the top priority.

He clearly instructed officials that the Uttarakhand Police must uphold a friendly approach towards the public while ensuring a sense of fear among criminals.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand is known as a peaceful state both nationally and globally. However, he emphasised that the police administration must remain alert to ensure that criminal elements do not view it as a haven or misuse the state's peaceful image. He directed the police to reform their work culture and engage in communication with the public. All SSPS and SPS have been instructed to conduct public hearings at police stations to ensure immediate justice for common citizens.

On the occasion of the state-level police seminar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a marathon meeting that lasted over three hours late Thursday night at the Police Headquarters in Dehradun. He reviewed departmental updates with the Director General of Police and all SPS and SSPS.

While reviewing the parking and traffic system of Kainchi Dham with the Nainital SSP, Chief Minister Dhami directed officials to make arrangements for a helipad at Kainchi Dham within the next 10 days. He stated that he would personally visit the helipad after 10 days. He also ordered the immediate submission of proposals for parking and other tourism development works at the site.

Taking serious note of delays in FIR registrations related to cyber crimes, the Chief Minister demanded a report on the current status of these cases. He issued strict instructions for prompt action in cybercrime incidents and also ordered the launch of public awareness campaigns on the issue.

Issuing firm directions to improve the police department's work culture at all levels, Chief Minister Dhami instructed the Director General of Police to take immediate, strict action against any police personnel found involved in illegal activities, including land-related cases at the police station level. He stressed that there is no room for negligence.

To support the well-being of police personnel, the Chief Minister directed the development of residential facilities near police stations and ordered the speedy completion of police station modernisation efforts.

Seeking a report on the status of CCTV cameras, particularly in Dehradun, CM Dhami instructed officials to assess CCTV requirements across the state and submit the report promptly. He also directed the Home Secretary and DGP to coordinate with the Government of India for the establishment of the proposed Forensic Lab in Udham Singh Nagar.

The Chief Minister inquired about the status of police stations adopted by all SSPS and SPS and directed them to continue improvement efforts through regular inspections.

According to a statement, CM Dhami instructed officials to hold an immediate meeting with the Transport Department to arrange temporary parking and start a shuttle service in Nainital. He stated that an exemplary model of traffic management and parking should be implemented, one that could serve as a benchmark for other states.

The Chief Minister also directed the collection of all data related to passengers during the tourist season and the Chardham Yatra. He emphasised the importance of systematic data collection for effective policy planning and strategy development. He instructed the installation of display boards and the use of SMS alerts to provide real-time traffic information on major routes, including the Chardham route.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, DGP Deepam Seth, along with all police department officers, SSPs, and SPs from every district, were present at the meeting.