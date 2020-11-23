Vehicle plunges into Chenab river in Kashmir valley, no clue about passengers

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:40 IST

A light motor vehicle on Monday evening skidded off the Kashmir highway and plunged into Chenab river in Mehad area of Ramban district, said authorities. However, there is no information on the number of passengers that were there in the vehicle when it met with the accident.

Ramban district police chief, SSP Haseeb-ur-Rehman said, “An unidentified LMV, probably a Sumo or Tavera, plunged into Chenab river around 6.15pm on Monday. We have no clue whatsoever about number of passengers on board the ill-fated vehicle.”

The officer informed that quick reaction teams were at the spot but they only found one tyre of the vehicle on the steep slope by the river.

“The accident happened around 6.15pm at Mehad, one km from Ramban town towards Jammu. I was informed by a few armymen, who had seen the vehicle fall into the river,” said the SSP.

The officer further informed that the vehicle was completely submerged in the river.

Also Read: Foreign Secretary briefs envoys of key nations on JeM’s failed attempt to carry out terror attack in J&K

On August 31, as many as eight passengers died when a Ramban bound Tempo Traveller skidded off the highway at the same stretch at Mehad.

Only a police constable Mehraj Din, who was thrown out of the ill-fated vehicle while it was rolling down the rocky slope, had survived.