 Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira
LIVE BLOG

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also present.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 19, 2019 11:56 IST
highlights

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.

Follow live updates here:

11:45 am IST

