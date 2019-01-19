LIVE BLOG
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also present.
As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present.
11:45 am IST
PM Modi inaugurates Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex Hazira
