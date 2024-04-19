Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to be next chief of naval staff

The Centre has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

He will take charge on April 30 after present Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar retires from service.

Born on May 15, 1964, Tripathi is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy in 1985.

A communication and electronic warfare specialist, Tripathi served on frontline warships of the Navy as signal communication officer and electronic warfare officer and later as the executive officer and principal warfare officer of the guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi’s Sea Commands include INS Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has also held various important operational and staff appointments, which include fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, director of naval operations, principal director network centric operations and principal director naval plans at New Delhi.

On promotion to the rank of rear admiral, he served as assistant chief of naval staff (policy and plans) at NHQ and as the flag officer commanding the eastern fleet.

He has also served as the commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy in Kerala's Ezhimala. He was the director general of Naval Operations from July 2020 till May 2021.

Tripathi has undergone courses at Signal School, Kochi, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College at the United States Naval War College.

He has also been awarded the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Nao Sena Medal (NSM)