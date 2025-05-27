Video: Priyanka Chaturvedi's powerful speech in Paris to expose Pakistan over terrorism

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi delivered a powerful address to the Indian diaspora in Paris while exposing Pakistan, expressing the collective grief and anger of 1.4 billion Indians over the continued threat of terrorism. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is a part of an all-party delegation to France to expose Pakistan over its terror activities. (Sansad TV File)

“I carry that anger with me,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said, recalling the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that claimed over 160 lives, including citizens from the US and Europe.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, who is part of an all-party delegation of Indian MPs led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, also blamed Pakistan for turning terrorism into an “economic industry” to threaten global peace. She said Operation Sindoor, which in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, was more than a military response — it was India’s firm stand to hold Pakistan accountable for every innocent life lost.

“Probably my voice also sounds angry because I continue to carry that anger with me... I come from the state of Maharashtra, I come from Mumbai. Mumbai saw the worst terror attack. Over 160 people dead, not all Indians. Some from the US, some from Europe. Where is this terrorism emanating from. I don't even need to tell you all that. All the roots of terrorism emanate from Pakistan,” she said.

"Terrorism has become an economic industry for Pakistan to hold the world to account... to put a blackmail, threat on peace across the world not just across our region. So, we have come to express not just our anger but our resolute belief that what has begun as Operation Sindoor is not just a conventional fight back, it will have a fightback in all its form, all its possibilities and all the spaces possible for India to tell the world and especially Pakistan that we will hold you to account for every single loss of life because of your terrorism," Priyanka Chaturvedi added.

The delegation of Indian MPs emphasised that Operation Sindoor is only paused, and Pakistan needs to give a good account of itself and underscored India's call for global unity against terrorism.

Ravi Shankar Prasad described Operation Sindoor as a last resort, highlighting that India has never been the aggressor in conflicts but will respond conclusively to protect its sovereignty.

"We also conveyed in very unmistakable terms, in the last nearly four open wars, and so many other countless terrorist attacks, India has never been the aggressor. We have responded. This time, we have responded very conclusively, with lethal power, attacking the terrorist camps and their Air Force installations. Thereafter, Pakistan asked for peace, cessation of hostilities. 'Sindoor' is only paused. Pakistan will have to give a good account of itself, whereby they must stop terrorism and cross-border terrorism, because the entire military establishment blesses the terrorists in Pakistan. They understand and we are conveying that precision," said the BJP MP addressing the media in Paris.

He conveyed that Pakistan's military establishment supports terrorists, and it's imperative for Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism.

Currently in Paris, the all-party delegation met with French leaders, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to convey a unified message against terrorism. The delegation also met with French journalists and will meet with distinguished colleagues of the French Parliament, the National Assembly, the Senate, and the India Caucus.

The Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation is visiting the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation members also include Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M J Akbar, and Pankaj Saran.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Modi government has deployed seven multi-party delegations globally to highlight Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism and reinforce India's stance of zero tolerance.

