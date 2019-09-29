e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

‘Vowed to install sainik as CM’: Uddhav Thackeray recalls promise

Uddhav’s statement comes against the backdrop of BJP top brass repeatedly stressing that incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would helm the state again.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday recalled the “promise” he had made to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a ‘Shiv sainik’ (party worker) as chief minister of Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday recalled the “promise” he had made to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a ‘Shiv sainik’ (party worker) as chief minister of Maharashtra.(Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
         

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday recalled the “promise” he had made to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a ‘Shiv sainik’ (party worker) as chief minister of Maharashtra.

Uddhav’s statement comes against the backdrop of BJP top brass repeatedly stressing that incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would helm the state again.

The Sena is projecting Uddhav’s son Aaditya as the CM face in the event of the NDA returning to power after the next month’s assembly polls. Addressing party workers in Bandra, Uddhav also said a final decision on sharing of seats between the BJP and the Sena would be announced soon. “I had promised Balasaheb that I will make a Shiv sainik the chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil this promise,” he said.

Speaking about the alliance with the BJP, Uddhav said, “If the deal with BJP materialises, the Sena will not backstab. Sena never backstabs. We oppose openly”.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:56 IST

tags
trending topics
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live UpdatesNavratri 2019 WishesNavratri Fasting RulesAkshay KumarNavratri 2019World Heart Day 2019Amazon vs Flipkart SaleIndia vs South AfricaPM ModiXiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss