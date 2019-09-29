‘Vowed to install sainik as CM’: Uddhav Thackeray recalls promise

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:56 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday recalled the “promise” he had made to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a ‘Shiv sainik’ (party worker) as chief minister of Maharashtra.

Uddhav’s statement comes against the backdrop of BJP top brass repeatedly stressing that incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would helm the state again.

The Sena is projecting Uddhav’s son Aaditya as the CM face in the event of the NDA returning to power after the next month’s assembly polls. Addressing party workers in Bandra, Uddhav also said a final decision on sharing of seats between the BJP and the Sena would be announced soon. “I had promised Balasaheb that I will make a Shiv sainik the chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil this promise,” he said.

Speaking about the alliance with the BJP, Uddhav said, “If the deal with BJP materialises, the Sena will not backstab. Sena never backstabs. We oppose openly”.

