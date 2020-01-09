e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / India News / 'War has begun, won't spare anybody': Telangana BJP MP warns Citizenship Act protesters

‘War has begun, won’t spare anybody’: Telangana BJP MP warns Citizenship Act protesters

The Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar made these controversial remarks during a rally organised on Wednesday by the BJP in support of the CAA in Warangal.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
BJP’s Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also attacked the Telangana Rashta Samithi (TRS) and the AIMIM) describing them as “anti-Hindu”.
BJP's Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also attacked the Telangana Rashta Samithi (TRS) and the AIMIM) describing them as "anti-Hindu".(Photo Credit: Bandi Sanjay Kumar / Twitter )
         

A BJP MP from Telangana has sparked a row with his “bombs for stones” threat and for offering to send those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to Pakistan in “brakeless buses”.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a member of the Lok Sabha from Karimnagar, has also threatened to use bombs and knives if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are attacked with stones.

The MP made these controversial remarks during a rally organised on Wednesday by the BJP in support of the CAA in Warangal.

“The traitors have no place in this country. If you want go to Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, we will give you flights or brakeless buses,” he said.

Alleging that there was stone pelting on a pro-CAA rally by “anti-nationals”, he warned that bombs will be used in response to stones.

“If you throw stones, we will hurl bombs. If you use sticks, we will retaliate with knives. If you hurl bombs we will hit back with launchers. The war has begun. We will not spare anybody,” the MP said.

Kumar used harsh language to attack ruling Telangana Rashta Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), describing them as “anti-Hindu”.

He alleged that the Congress, communists and secularists have all joined hands to create disturbances by misleading people on the CAA. He wanted to know if the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to give citizenship to the accused in the 2007 Hyderabad bomb blasts case.

The BJP leader said that the protest by the AIMIM against the CAA waving green-colour flags has polluted the environment of Warangal. There is no place for green flags or flags of any other colour in Telangana except for the saffron flag, he added.

