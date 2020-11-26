e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Was at forefront of excellence in tech industry’: PM Modi condoles death of F C Kohli

‘Was at forefront of excellence in tech industry’: PM Modi condoles death of F C Kohli

Faqir Chand Kohli, who sowed the seeds of India’s USD 190-billion IT industry, has died at the age of 96.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
PM Modi condoled the death of F C Kohli
PM Modi condoled the death of F C Kohli(Reuters image)
         

Expressing grief over the death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of information technology.

Kohli, who sowed the seeds of India’s USD 190-billion IT industry, has died at the age of 96.

The prime minister tweeted, “Shri FC Kohli Ji will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of IT. He was at the forefront of institutionalising a culture of innovation and excellence in the tech industry. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and many admirers.”

tags
top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In