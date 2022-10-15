Watch: In Assam, Shashi Tharoor joins Bihu dancers during poll campaigning

Shashi Tharoor, a candidate for the Congress president's post, was on Saturday seen matching his footsteps to the beat of folk artistes performing Bihu dance in Guwahati. The Congress MP from Kerala is visiting Assam to campaign in the final leg of the presidential elections to succeed interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Tharoor can be seen joining Bihu dancers with a big smile on his face at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

Watch:

#WATCH | Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor joins the folk artists in Guwahati, Assam as they perform the Bihu dance at Rajiv Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kK19wKiuGh — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Tharoor, who is in a "friendly" battle against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the presidential post, undertook a thunderous campaign to mobilise his supporters across cities.

Speaking to media persons in Guwahati, Tharoor said no matter who wins the presidential polls, ultimately, the Congress should be the winner.

“Doesn't matter if Kharge Sahab wins or I win – the Congress should win as it's a party of inclusive India. We are the only party that wants everyone to be with us, irrespective of religion, gender, language, region or state,” the 66-year-old leader said.

“If you are an Indian citizen, you are ours and we are for you. Unlike a different party that says that this is a Hindu nation or this is a party of one section, we will work for everyone, in the interest of India,” he added.

The elections for the new Congress president is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 17, at the Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in Delhi.

Polling will begin at 10am and will go on till 4pm. The counting of votes will be held on October 19.