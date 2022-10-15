Home / India News / Watch: In Assam, Shashi Tharoor joins Bihu dancers during poll campaigning

Watch: In Assam, Shashi Tharoor joins Bihu dancers during poll campaigning

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 09:33 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor was in Guwahati to campaign in the final leg of the presidential elections to succeed interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dancing with folk dancers performing Bihu dance in Guwahati, Assam.&nbsp;(ANI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dancing with folk dancers performing Bihu dance in Guwahati, Assam. (ANI)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Shashi Tharoor, a candidate for the Congress president's post, was on Saturday seen matching his footsteps to the beat of folk artistes performing Bihu dance in Guwahati. The Congress MP from Kerala is visiting Assam to campaign in the final leg of the presidential elections to succeed interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Tharoor can be seen joining Bihu dancers with a big smile on his face at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

Watch:

Tharoor, who is in a "friendly" battle against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the presidential post, undertook a thunderous campaign to mobilise his supporters across cities.

Speaking to media persons in Guwahati, Tharoor said no matter who wins the presidential polls, ultimately, the Congress should be the winner.

“Doesn't matter if Kharge Sahab wins or I win – the Congress should win as it's a party of inclusive India. We are the only party that wants everyone to be with us, irrespective of religion, gender, language, region or state,” the 66-year-old leader said.

“If you are an Indian citizen, you are ours and we are for you. Unlike a different party that says that this is a Hindu nation or this is a party of one section, we will work for everyone, in the interest of India,” he added.

The elections for the new Congress president is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 17, at the Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in Delhi.

Polling will begin at 10am and will go on till 4pm. The counting of votes will be held on October 19.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shashi tharoor congress assam + 1 more
shashi tharoor congress assam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out