Watch: PM Modi thanks Putin as India-Russia strengthen defence ties

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:56 IST

PM Modi, who is on a 2 day visit to Russia, met President Vladimir Putin and held delegation-level talks in the city of Vladivostok at the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit. The two leaders primarily discussed potential collaboration in trade and investment in the sectors of oil & gas, mining, nuclear energy, defence & security. PM Modi also highlighted India’s age old relationship with Russia and said that mutual benefits of people from both countries are the basis of the ties. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zvezda shipbuilding complex along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 16:55 IST