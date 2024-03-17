Watch: PM Modi urges people to get off tower during Andhra Pradesh rally

Amid the NDA's first poll rally in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested the people to get off an electric tower so that no untoward incident happened. PM Modi urges people to come down from light tower in Andhra Pradesh.(ANI)

Read here: Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh: PM to address 1st NDA rally with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

PM Modi was on stage along with Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan and was addressing the gathering in Boppudi village, near Chilakaluripet town in Palnadu district, where several people climbed the tower to get a better picture of the prime minister. PM Modi was quick to notice the people and requested them to come down in a bid to avert any mishappening.

When Pawan Kalyan was speaking, the prime minister noticed the people on the electric tower and took the microphone to urge the people to get down from the tower as it was dangerous.

“Please don't climb the tower. Electrical wires are all here and there. What are you doing? Your lives are very important for us. It would be very painful for us if some mishap occurred," PM Modi said.

He also asked the police officials to take due care and prevent the people from climbing the tower.

Earlier, a similar incident came to light when a woman climbed up a light tower at PM Modi's election rally in Telangana's Secunderabad in a bid to speak to him.

Read here: Watch: Woman climbs up light tower during PM Modi's speech in Secunderabad

PM Modi is in Andhra Pradesh to kick off the poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections along with the assembly election. The BJP has formed an alliance with TDP and Janasena for the elections. This is the first time all three leaders will share the stage in a rally for the 2024 polls.

The NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion held at Naidu's Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on March 11, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight in 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats. Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

Read here: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls to be held on May 13: Complete schedule

Meanwhile, the election commission has announced the election schedule for the upcoming elections. The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

The voting for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase and the voters will cast their votes on May 13.