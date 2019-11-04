e-paper
Watch | The Big Picture: Is India losing to China in the neighbourhood?

South Asia was seen as India’s exclusive preserve. Over the past decade, Chinese political and economic engagement has exponentially grown in the region.

South Asia was seen as India’s exclusive preserve. Over the past decade, Chinese political and economic engagement has exponentially grown in the region. Where does this leave India? Should it be concerned? How is it responding? To discuss these themes, Brookings India foreign policy fellow, Constantino Xavier joins this edition of The Big Picture.

 

