Weeks after Bengaluru stampede, Karnataka drafts law to regulate mass gatherings

BENGALURU: Organisers of public events in Karnataka who don’t obtain prior permission or fail to manage crowds responsibly could face up to three years in jail or a fine of up to ₹5 lakh, according to a draft legislation proposed by the state government. Footwears on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following a stampede after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, on June 4 (PTI)

The move comes weeks after the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory parade, which killed 11 people and injured over 56.

The proposed law -- The Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025 -- was discussed at the meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the draft bill will be placed again for the cabinet’s approval at its next meeting.

“Four bills were proposed today -- Karnataka Crowd Control, Managing Crowd at Events and Venue of Mass Gathering Bill, 2025; Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025; Karnataka Misinformation, Fake News Prohibition Bill, 2025; and Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025,” he told reporters.

“It has been decided that before the next cabinet meeting, the ministers concerned will meet and discuss and bring the bills before the cabinet,” Patil said.

The proposed bill comprises a legal framework to regulate gatherings at “sponsored events and venues of mass gathering pertaining to political rally, jatra, conference, etc.” and seeks to fix accountability of organisers.

HT has reviewed the proposed legislation, which does not cover certain events, such as religious and traditional gatherings. “This Act shall not apply to Jatra, Rathotsava, Pallakki Utsava, Teppada Teru, urus, or any religious event pertaining to any religion, caste or creed,” the draft bill said.

“If the event planner does not apply before conducting the event or fails to control the crowd gathered and fails to give the compensation or violates the provisions of this Act or rules made hereunder in any other way, [they] shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine up to five lakhs rupees or both,” it said.

It also proposes that event planners who intentionally ignore regulations or fail to take police permission before holding a gathering will be held liable if the event results in death, injury, or stampede.

These offences are classified as non-cognisable and non-bailable, triable by a magistrate of the first class.

The legislation also criminalises aiding or abetting a crime at such events. It states, “Whoever knowingly or unknowingly believes commission or omission of any other person would be an offence under the Act” will face legal action.

The cabinet also discussed the draft Rohith Vemula Bill, aimed at addressing caste discrimination in higher education. The proposed law reportedly includes provisions for up to ₹1 lakh in compensation for affected students, along with a one-year jail term and a fine of ₹10,000 for those found guilty of discriminatory actions.