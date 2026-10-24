West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari begins preparations for first Gangasagar Mela under BJP govt

With Durga Puja celebrations over, the BJP government in West Bengal has turned its attention to preparations for the 2027 Gangasagar Mela, the first edition of the annual pilgrimage since the party came to power in the state in May 2026. The government has set its sights on giving the event international recognition, in line with the BJP’s promise ahead of the Assembly elections. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari plans preparations, Muri Ganga bridge eyed for 2029 ( ANI)

Held every January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Gangasagar Mela draws millions of Hindu pilgrims to Sagar Island in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. Devotees take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. The gathering is considered the second-largest congregation of Hindu pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

“We have come to transform the upcoming Gangasagar Mela into an international event,” West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said at a rally in Kakdwip, the mainland gateway to Sagar Island.

Adhikari has also held an initial meeting with senior bureaucrats and top police officials to begin preparations for the event. The government is expected to convene a high-level meeting at the state secretariat in the coming weeks, after the Durga Puja holiday period ends, a senior official said.

“The chief minister held a meeting with senior bureaucrats on Saturday to prepare for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela. Plans are afoot to make it a grand event this time,” the official said.

BJP’s promise of international recognition In its manifesto for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP promised to develop the Gangasagar Mela into an international spiritual and cultural festival, with support from the BJP-led government at the Centre. The party also said it would pursue the event’s inclusion in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The proposed push comes amid a long-running debate over the development and recognition of the pilgrimage. In 2021, Kolkata’s Durga Puja received UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition during the tenure of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee had repeatedly sought national-level recognition for the Gangasagar Mela and criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre over what she described as inadequate financial support for infrastructure development at the pilgrimage site.

Senior officers to coordinate preparations The state government is planning to deploy senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers at Kakdwip and on Sagar Island to coordinate preparations across departments, an official said.

A senior IAS officer is expected to be designated as the “mela officer” and stationed in the area for the next two months. The officer will coordinate arrangements involving the various departments responsible for organising the annual gathering.

The chief minister also set deadlines for departments involved in the preparations during Saturday’s meeting, the official said. Further details of the arrangements are expected to emerge after the next round of meetings.

Muri Ganga bridge project in focus Infrastructure connectivity is likely to remain a key part of preparations for the pilgrimage, particularly the proposed bridge over the Muri Ganga river connecting Sagar Island with Kakdwip on the mainland.

In January, Banerjee laid the foundation stone for the bridge, which is intended to improve access to the island. The project is significant for pilgrims travelling to the Gangasagar Mela, as reaching the island currently involves ferry services.

Adhikari, however, questioned the progress made under the previous government and alleged that the project had not been adequately prepared.

“The previous government lied about the Muri Ganga bridge. Neither land was acquired nor any detailed project report was drawn. We will inaugurate the bridge in 2029,” Adhikari said.

The bridge is expected to be a major infrastructure project for Sagar Island, although its proposed 2029 inauguration would come after the 2027 edition of the Gangasagar Mela. The state government’s immediate challenge will be to prepare the island and surrounding areas to accommodate the large number of pilgrims expected in January.